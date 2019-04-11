Gap in the coverage

You’ll note late-week coverage of events and affairs in the county on through the past weekend aren’t in the paper. It’s not that we don’t care – of course we care – it’s just that our one horse in this single-horse stable took a few days off.

It was for a good cause, even though he did miss running around amidst y’all.

What we say

A funny question came up again recently about how we do things around here regarding the tone and method to our coverage.

The question was, when it’s found the paper is owned by a corporate entity: “Do they tell you what to say?”

After leaving aside the obvious joke that they aren’t sure what’s being said once they read the copy, the answer is: No, no they don’t.

Not at all, not even a little bit.

We realize we live in a time where suspicion is everywhere. So many people live in a world where they assume that not only is the deck stacked, but it’s stacked against them. And why shouldn’t they? Just recently we saw in the national news about wealthy parents gaming the system to get their children admitted to Ivy League schools. Worse, they were doing this with relative success until the scheme was discovered.

“Until the scheme was discovered,” we said.

Because, again, no, nobody tells us what to say. They do, to be fair, interact on occasion. And here it’s not “this is what you write” but “these are the methods of solid journalism,” “this is what has worked in other newsrooms in uncovering things [such as staked decks].”

Think of journalism this way: It’s like welding, we’re running a welding shop here. And time and again we present things welded together on your doorstep. It’s not like we invented welding, or for that matter metal. We’re doing something people have done for years.

If that thing we dropped on your door has cold joints or blow-out spots in it, you’d think we weren’t very good welders. So would we. After all, people have been welding for years. We know what a good weld looks like, and we know what’s a bad weld.

And then, should the weld be bad, (and here’s the important point), we would hear from someone upstairs, reminding us that welding has a well-known outcome and a long-recognized process, a standard we failed to meet.

And we continue to weld, to ask questions, to look into things. We get tips, assertions that the decks is stacked in this situation or that one. (Often an “Old boy network” is invoked.) When we check the situation is often, very often, in fact pretty much all the time, something far more ordinary – and less thrilling – than the cloak-and-dagger subterfuge first asserted by our tipster.

But that’s how it works. You look into things, you see what there is to be seen, and, if there is a scheme there, you present it, to the world, in a newspaper.

Because nobody tells us what to say.

Hebrews 1 (NIV)

God’s Final Word: His Son

1 In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, 2 but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. 3 The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven. 4 So he became as much superior to the angels as the name he has inherited is superior to theirs.

The Son Superior to Angels

5 For to which of the angels did God ever say,

“You are my Son;

today I have become your Father”?

Or again,

“I will be his Father,

and he will be my Son”?

6 And again, when God brings his firstborn into the world, he says,

“Let all God’s angels worship him.”

7 In speaking of the angels he says,

“He makes his angels spirits,

and his servants flames of fire.”

8 But about the Son he says,

“Your throne, O God, will last for ever and ever;

a scepter of justice will be the scepter of your kingdom.

9 You have loved righteousness and hated wickedness;

therefore God, your God, has set you above your companions

by anointing you with the oil of joy.”

10 He also says,

“In the beginning, Lord, you laid the foundations of the earth,

and the heavens are the work of your hands.

11 They will perish, but you remain;

they will all wear out like a garment.

12 You will roll them up like a robe;

like a garment they will be changed.

But you remain the same,

and your years will never end.”

13 To which of the angels did God ever say,

“Sit at my right hand

until I make your enemies

a footstool for your feet”?

14 Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation?