“When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure,” Unknown.

Van Buren County has lost several well loved and respected people in our community this last week. The grief that is felt is real regardless of how well you knew someone or not. These individuals touched so many people and our hearts are heavy for the loss to the community, to their family and friends.

“Grief never ends...but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith...It is the price of love,” Unknown.

Our love will stay strong.

This week was busy making new friends, helping those in need, spending time with those closest to us and helping those we care for open new doors and see a new future. The week started with Sean and I making a quick trip to New Mexico to see family and came home with a truck and trailer full of memories and treasures to share with the next generation. My “baby” sister is moving and my Mother and “older” sister are downsizing. When this happens those treasures get passed down. My children and grandchildren are grateful for the treasures that they were willing to share with them and I was grateful to a good friend who loaned us the vehicle to do this and a husband who willingly did all the driving. As I was going through these things it once again solidified the belief I hold to live each day to its fullest.

“Time passes so quickly, you literally do not even notice it until it begins to show. So, don't wait to use the good china, go on the trip, eat the cake, watch the late movie, read your favorite book and take a chance in life...the time is now,” Unknown.

I am so glad we took the time to make this trip, to share these treasures with my children and grandchildren and I even received a few things for myself that I am so happy to have.

Each time I rock in my sister’s rocking chair I will think of her holding her only son as a baby. I will remember the rocking chair I used to have when rocking my children and I will smile and my heart will be joyful from the memory. My daughter was so pleased with some dishes she received and said she was afraid to use them, they are so pretty. I told her to use them! Enjoy them now, don't wait. Stop waiting for time, time won't wait for you, enjoy every moment of your life.

Spring is a time for new life, rebirth. Your Kindness Challenge for the week: Use the good china for no special reason, indulge in that piece of strawberry pie, call an old friend just because; take the time to bring a smile to your face this week.

The trees are in full bloom, the creeks are clear and the birds are singing so if you'd like to book a stay, or pay us a visit, give us a call. If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more information on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, emailgrandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.