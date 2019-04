Jake Greene and Heather Crisler are very happy to announce their engagement.

Heather is the daughter of James Crisler of Bee Branch, Arkansas and LeaAnn Mahan of Solgohachia, Arkansas. She graduated from Nemo Vista High school in Center Ridge, Arkansas in 2004.

Jake Greene is the son of the late Gerald Greene of Salt Lake City, Utah and the late Sharon Karr of Salt Lake City, Utah. Jake graduated Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Wyoming in 1991.