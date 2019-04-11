The office of Van Buren County Judge has been very busy during the first 100 days. We have experienced more than our share of rain during the first few months of the year. You have shown us extreme patience which has been very much appreciated. During the election season, I promised to put “Van Buren County First” by making the following promises:

“Put our own rocks on our own roads and hire our own people to do it.”

The rock crusher should be here sometime this week! Our crew will be certified/recertified by MSHA on April 17 and 18. Electricity is being run to the jobsite and an office building is being set up. Things are moving quite fast on this front.

The equipment was procured for $550,000 which was a price negotiated down by $100,000. By all estimates, which are high estimates, with labor, equipment, blast, and other maintenance, based on 100,000 tons/year, we will produce at approx. $6 per ton. That amount will become $4.80 after the equipment is paid off. We had been spending over $9 per ton, most of which was out of county. We should be in full production by May!

“Restore equity in the county road department”

Leases expire on five road graders in November. Through negotiations with vendors, we will be able to purchase graders for about the same price as leasing. As leases mature, we will be negotiating the best price and purchasing to own.

“Full and open transparency”

So far in the first 100 days, I have only been encouraged by our legal team in Little Rock to ask for an FOIA request one time.

We are working hard at getting all the legal framework together on the system of County Roads and Public Access Routes. The goal is still to be 100% complete by the end of 2019.

I hope you enjoy having access to the Quorum Court Meetings at www.enjoyvbc.com. A link to the monthly meeting is available on the main landing page.

Work Tirelessly To Promote Job Growth

I have been cold calling businesses trying to sell them on the county. So far, we have received two serious return inquiries. There are businesses popping up within the county organically which is fantastic! Much of Van Buren County has been specified as a Federal Opportunity Zone which should further help us to attract businesses.

“Purchase Van Buren County whenever possible”

Every effort is being made to purchase supplies, equipment, and sundries locally. Even the rock crusher came through a vendor who is a Van Buren County property owner. We are calling local businesses and getting quotes before making purchases on parts for county vehicles and equipment. We are getting the best local price possible on every purchase.

Cowboy CDJR has worked with the county, not only to be able to offer vehicles at State Procurement (State bid) pricing, but also tires. This is helping to keep thousands of dollars inside the county at a business which provides county jobs.

“Every decision must pass the test of one simple question – does this put Van Buren County first?”

The use of county equipment and vehicles for personal use has stopped. I drive my personal truck to work just like you.

Repair vs. Replace: Through repair efforts, the mechanics at the County Yard have repaired vehicles and equipment which had been written off as junk. Much of this equipment still has been restored and has a lot of life to offer again. The following are replacement costs (new) of equipment which we are using which is well in excess of $250,000.

We have been heavily involved in negotiating prices. With prices on two road graders and rock crushing equipment, we have negotiated the prices down over $200,000.

I have gone to Little Rock to the Capitol to fight for HB1562, the SWN Bill. I agree that SWN, or any other entity, should be able to contest their assessed value. What I do not agree with is that the entity who appeals their assessment, pays zero until the case is settled. This bill requires the part to be paid that even SWN, or any other entity, agrees they owe. Clinton and Southside School Districts are bearing the brunt of this unfair tax law. The bill passed and is now Act 657.

We cleaned up the county yard and sold the scrap iron. The yard looks much better.

We are reclaiming culverts where possible when the current culvert is too small for the job. Those culverts are being used elsewhere which saves about $400 each time we salvage one.

In Conclusion

To keep this report short, I have only touched the surface of what we have accomplished. Departments are working together to save money. The County Judge’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office have a very strong working relationship which is paying huge dividends. The Road Department and Solid Waste are also working together in ways that are making the county stronger.

God continues to bless Van Buren County. This report is being released on the same day we are laying to rest our young hero, Devon Wooten. When VBC rallies, we are unstoppable. Thank you for the support you have shown our hero’s family. We are told in James 5:16 that “The prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” Please remember the Wooten family in your prayers in the days and weeks to come. Also, please remember Van Buren County. Together, we are putting

“Van Buren County First”

Dale James

Van Buren County Judge