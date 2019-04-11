Pastor’s column: A new thing

George Odell

Isaiah 43: 19 (ESV) Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?

I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.

It is interesting in the scriptures that Isaiah tells the people of Israel to forget the former things and to behold the new ways that God is changing and renewing their lives. However, for them to see the new things that God is doing, they must open their eyes and see God. In our humanness there can be so many memories and experiences that thwart our movement in the direction of a new encounter with God. The windows of our souls are often clouded by the memories of pain, hurt and betrayal we have experienced over time. It is at those times that God wants to change that condition. God says, “Behold, I am doing a new thing. Will you not perceive it? Will you know it? Look it springs up right before your eyes. It is right before you. Can you not see it? What new thing is God doing in our lives? God proclaims through the prophet, “I am making a way in the desert!”

I have lived in the desert as I was stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. It can be a place of beauty, but it can be a lonely place also. One can easily lose direction in the desert because of the heat, fatigue and disorientation. Even the most experienced of travelers in the desert can have difficulty in the desert because of the terrain and the way desert conditions can stymie even the best of desert travelers. God says, “I will make a way for you in the desert and you shall know the path I make for you and the path will lead you to fertile ground.”

We can also live in spiritual deserts. Those places of loneliness, misdirection and confusion. Some people will spend their lives wandering in the spiritual deserts called despair, disillusionment and disappointment. Spirituals deserts can be encountered in our spiritual exile from God, those times when we feel estranged from the Lord and those who love us. We have lost our bearings. WE are the desert wanderers because we have lost our focus and direction. We are unable to find our way back to fertile ground.

What is your spiritual desert? Is it in the desert of addictions where we have gotten lost in the vortex of abuse and find our lives spiraling out of control into the abyss of self-destruction? Or is it in the baggage of our past that puts us in the hot sands of hopelessness and despair. Have we allowed God to take our hand and allow God to lead us out?

The Good News is that God sent his son Jesus into the wastelands to give us hope, joy and spiritual prosperity. God looked over this world and saw what a waste we had made of things and decided to send God’s Son who would help us clean things up and set it right. In the places where there is hopelessness, powerlessness and joylessness, God through Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit will renew with hope, power and joy. That which is impossible for humanity is possible for God.

As we head towards Easter look for those places that God is doing a new thing all around us. Look for the places where the Lord is breaking down stronghold, transforming those dark places into light places. Where the Lord is making hardened hearts turn into soft and compassionate hearts. We can look around and see that the Lord is doing a new thing if we look hard enough and discard the baggage and the problems of the past that prevent us from seeing clearly.

Rev. George E. Odell is Lead Pastor, Clinton-First United Methodist Church