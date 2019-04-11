Tired legs. Red faces. Warm hearts. As we stood together for a post-race picture, my daughter and I beamed, and ached.

It was December 2016, my oldest daughter, Emma, and I had completed the Mt. Nebo 7K Trail Race. It was our first running event. Although I had dabbled in running for a few months in the summer of 2016, my running journey began that November. While on a family trip to Mt. Magazine State Park, Emma and I attempted our first “trail” run. A trail run is just as it sounds, rather than running on the road or sidewalk, you run along trails in the woods. After our jog on the trails, my daughter and I were hooked. As soon as we completed our short run Emma suggested that we find an official trail race, and sign up immediately.

So the adventure began. We found a race, signed up, and developed a training plan. Neither of us had ever completed an official race, let alone a 7K (4.2 mile) trail race. As a dad, I was excited. As a man in my mid-forties, I was nervous. With only five weeks to train we began our regimen. We ran at our farm and slowly increased our mileage from week to week. Regardless of how the race would turn out, our hours spent running, talking (I listened mostly, I was too out of breath to talk), laughing, and just being together would make it all worth the time, effort, and fatigue.

As we at the event on the day of the race we were greeted by enthusiastic volunteers and participants. It was a cool, but beautiful, December day. A third of the way into the race, we had a memorable encounter that I will not forget. As we stopped at the first aid station on the race course we each grabbed a cup of water and took a 10 second break. Typically, runners toss their paper cups on the ground and continue on with the race while the volunteers graciously gather up the cups and dispose of them. Emma would have none of that. Not only did she insist that we place our cups in the trash bag at the aid station, she then went on to pick up all of the cups on the ground around the aid station and put them away herself. Due to her tidiness we lost a couple of minutes, but it made for a great memory!

As we approached the finish line we could hear the shouts and applause of the crowd. Emma could not contain herself and sped away. She crossed the line and waited for me to finish. They placed our finisher’s medals around our necks and we took some cell phone pictures to send home. The race organizers hosted a great post-race meal and awards ceremony. After the event it was clear, the hook had been set in Emma and me.

There have been hundreds of miles that Emma and I have run together since that first race over two years ago. In the process, we found a hobby to share, a dedicated time together, and have become more fit.

Over the next few weeks I want to encourage you to get outside and get moving, maybe at a faster pace than ever before. In upcoming articles I will share with you how to begin your own running or walking journey, some dos and don’ts that I have learned, and some benefits of running or walking.

Running, and trail running, has required some time and effort, but it has given back so much more to us. On the way home from our first race in December, 2016, just before she fell asleep, Emma said, “Dad, this was one of the best days ever.” To achieve that status with a teenage daughter is a major accomplishment. Thanks to running, she would say that many more times to follow. In fact, a few months ago, Emma completed her first half marathon (13.1 miles) with me. We crossed the finish line together, smiling at each other. As they placed our medals around our necks we stood there together, once again, with tired legs, red faces, and warm hearts.

Jody Smotherman, Pharm. D. is Vice President of Community Engagement with White River Health System