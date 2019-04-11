Pickin’ on the Square is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, at Lefler Estates (the incorrect date was given last week; this is a second-Saturday event). C’mon and enjoy some acoustic music in a jam format, or bring an instrument and play along – no mics, no amps.

Community Yard Sale kicks off 6 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in downtown Clinton. All are welcome to either set up and sell or browse the offerings.

Daughters of the American Revolution meet 12 p.m. April 13 at the Van Buren County Library. This is a regular chapter meeting. After the meeting they will convene to Clinton Lovely Park by the Pond for a tree/marker dedication for our member, Janie Fullilove, who passed away Feb 10. Everyone is invited to join us.

Duck Derby, to support the library, is 11 a.m. April 13. Swing by the library to purchase a duck; details 501-745-2100

Fairfield Bay’s Easter Egg hunt activities begin 10 a.m. April 20 at Woodland Mead Park. Fire Truck rides begin at 2 p.m., and the Hunt itself will take place at 4 p.m.

Clinton Easter Egg Blast, 2 p.m. April 21 at Archey Fork Park. This year 10,000 –plus eggs are planned and all are welcome, with kids divided into age groups. Brought to you by Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, info 501-745-8110.

Meetings:

• Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. April 11, Clinton Municipal Airport Terminal Building.

• Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. April 16, Clinton Municipal Airport Terminal Building.

• Van Buren County Quorum Court, April 18, 6 p.m., Van Buren County Annex.

