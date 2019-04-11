An escort moves through Clinton last Tuesday, on behalf of SPC Michael J. Faulkneberry, 31, being returned to Harrison for burial after an accident near his duty station in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Faulkenberry’s body was received at the Little Rock Airport and escorted from there to Harrison. Van Buren County Sherriff’s deputies joined the procession at the county line in Damascus, escorting the procession north to the county line there. Petit Jean Electrical Cooperative hung flags from bucket trucks outside the county annex building, and a number of people lined the path through town, some waving American flags. Other city and county agencies participated and were seen along the route.

Faulkneberry had been a paratrooper, a member of 82nd Airborne Division. He died in a traffic accident.