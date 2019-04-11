Potential changes to the county 911, and the passage of ordinances regarding zoning were on the Fairfield Bay City Council’s regular meeting Monday night, April 8.

In her presentation to the council, 911 Center Dispatch head Judy Wells gave the council an update on Arkansas House Bill 1564, now Act 660, to change the funding and structure for 911 funding in Arkansas.

Van Buren County, like many counties in the state, faced funding shortfalls for 911 operations due to diminishing revenue from landline phone fees. The bill was created to address that, as well as streamline some 911 operations matters.

Wells told the group that part of the bill, other than the increase in cell phone fees, was a reduction in the number of Public Safety Answering Points, called “PSATs” in the state from 127 to 77. The specific impact on Van Buren County has not been stated, but Wells said PSATs based in jails were especially at risk.

It was here that Wells said discussions had been underway to streamline 911 operations in Van Buren County. City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger added that he had been in some discussions, which included “the county judge.” While not stated directly, the implication was that a plan is being formed to move all 911 operations to the Fairfield Bay center, instead of the current model where non-critical county 911 calls are forwarded to the dispatch center at the sheriff’s department.

The meeting ended with the passage of two ordinances, first read into the record last month, to raise the fines and enforcement standards for homes violating zoning ordinances, including overgrown lawn.

Wellenberger pointed out to the council last month, in presenting the ordinances, that the $25 fine currently in place was such that people just waited to move until they were fined, then paid the relatively low fine.

The new ordinances raise the fees to $100 or 30 days in jail for the first offense, with increasing fine amounts as violations continue.

In other council matters:

• EMS Captain Andrea Noltz told the council her department was in discussion and has had meeting with Survival Flight about that organization basing a helicopter at Fairfield Bay.

• Sales tax revenue were portrayed as “great,” at over $11,000 more than at this time in 2018, the council was told. This was the sixth straight year of increases, after a steady decline prior to 2012.

• The police department recently received a grant for body cameras.

• The fire department is at 46 calls for 2019, compared to 56 calls at this time in 2018. The department is currently outfitting a pontoon boat as a fire boat.

• The EMS department is now providing Stop the Bleed and EMS classes – free of charge.

• The Lynn Creek repair project has a June 30 completion date with a $1,000 per day late penalty.

• Jim Studts resigned after nine years as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. He was presented with a plaque commemorating his service at the meeting.

• The Community Education Center is reaching out to Native American groups for tribal information displays at Indian Rock Cave rest stops.

• A wet/dry election petition is still being planned for the 2020 election by economic development.