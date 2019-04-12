April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Garland County Sheriff's Department will have extra patrol units out looking specifically for those who would choose to endanger others on the road by using their mobile devices to text while driving, Sheriff Mike McCormick said in a news release.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that distracted driving has become a major safety concern on U.S. roadways, and NHTSA statistics back that claim up.

In 2015, 391,000 people across the nation were injured in motor vehicle crashes which were directly related to distracted driving. The NHTSA says, “texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.”

"We want you to arrive alive, please don’t text and drive," McCormick said.