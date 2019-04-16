Friday, April 19 is the deadline to sign up for the 8th annual Arkansas Donor Family Council Charity Golf Tournament, director Linda Weadock said last Thursday.

A benefit for Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency, the four-person scramble will be Thursday, April 25 at Balboa Golf Course.

Entry fee for a four-member team is $400.

Arkansas Donor Family Council volunteers include members of donor families, transplant recipients and volunteers who work to provide support for other donor families and to promote organ- and tissue-donation awareness.

More than 123,000 Americans are on a waiting list for kidney, heart, liver or other vital organs.

ARORA says an average of one patient is added to the waiting list every 10 minutes; 21 die each day while waiting for an organ.

ARKDFC is a 501(c)(3) organization supporting donor families in times of need and also sponsoring families and transplant recipients to attend national events.

For more Arkansas Donor Family Council information, visit www.arkdfc.org.

For more information on Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency, visit www.arora.org.