The Clinton School Board, at its Monday night meeting, agreed to hire Tim Smith as its new High School Principal. Smith is currently the Principal at Southside Bee Branch High School.

Smith will replace former principal Kalyn Evans, whose employ was terminated in February.

In a statement from the board, the decision to hire Smith came after a review of 16 applicants, seven of whom met the criteria for interview, by a committee of secondary teachers, administrators, and a Board member. Incoming Superintendent Jay Chalk led the hiring process and made the recommendation (through Dr. Joe Fisher) for Smith’s hiring.

Smith has been at Southside for 18 years.

“I am thrilled to death to become part of the Yellowjacket family and looking forward to going to work there,” Smith said Tuesday morning.

At the same meeting, Allison Bridges Scroggins to fill the RN spot which Tizzie Stewart is leaving at the school year’s close. Allison has a BSN degree and is a graduate of Clinton High. Arkansas requires a registered nurse cover every School District. Clinton also has the services of LPN nurses.