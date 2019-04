Clinton’s Junk-B-Gone is May 6-8 by Clinton Street Department.

Pick up dates and locations:

· Highway 16 east and west May 6

· School Hill and Downtown May 7

· Little Red River south to city limit May 8

Rules:

· Clinton city limits only

· No household garbage

· Trash must be on the side of the road

· Trash must be out the day before scheduled pick up so it is available when workers or in that area