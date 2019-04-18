The Razorback Rascal 4-H Club is meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday April 22, at the Van Buren County Annex in the Quorum Court Room.

Plans include important business such as Officer Elections and providing information to parents and members on County Orama activities.

4-H is open to ages 5 – 19 years of age and is always looking for new and excited volunteers. All active 4-H members and anyone interested in joining 4-H is invited to attend. For more information about this club meeting, contact the Van Buren County Extension Office at 501-745-7117 or ahwilliams@uaex.edu.

