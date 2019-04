It's almost Reunion time for The Dirty Farmers Community Market and the Greater Good (Cafe) Retreat, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Petit Jean building in Clinton. The public is invited to attend, bring a dish to share, paper good and drinks will be provided. We hope you will join us in a celebration of Giving of our Abundance to our community. For more information call, Jackie 501-253-4716.