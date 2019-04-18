In a statement issued Monday, April 15, Clinton School Superintendent Dr. Joe Fisher stated the school system had received its report card for the year.

The report card, issued by the state, is a measure how the school is performing “in several different areas. This user-friendly information has just been released and is available at https://myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov/Districts/Detail/7102000” Fisher stated.

The release continues: “The goal of the Arkansas School Report Card is to provide transparent and accessible information to parents, families, and community members all in one location. It provides a complete way of looking at school performance by providing information on scholar achievement, growth, graduation rate, teacher quality, school environment, and much more.”

This year’s report card includes some format changes.

From the release: “The Arkansas School Report Card has recently been improved by the addition of more subgroups of students, such as students in foster care and students with parents on active military duty, to ensure that every Clinton student is considered in district planning efforts."

Fisher is asking for families to review the report card.

“As you read the 2018 Clinton School Report Card, consider how our schools are doing in each indicator, and get a sense of where we are strong and where we could engage in specific efforts to improve so that each student is succeeding at the highest level. We, along with the Arkansas Department of Education, have high expectations for ‘leading the nation in student-focused education’ and look forward to working together every day to reach this vision.”

Finally, the school’s review of the report card will be presented to the public in October, Fisher stated.

“If you have questions about the Arkansas School Report Card process or reports, please visit https://myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov/ to find more information. If you would like to become involved in school improvement activities, or would like to know more about the information in the Clinton School Report Card, please contact your child’s school administration. Our next Clinton School District “Report to the Public” will occur at the October 2019 Board Meeting.