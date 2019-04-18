The National Weather Service, Little Rock, continues to issue warnings regarding a band of storms due to cross into Arkansas from the south and west Wednesday evening through Thursday, April 15 and 16.

In the forecasts, the service expressed concern for the amount of rainfall, as well as high winds. The worst of the rainfall is expected in southwest Arkansas, with the worst to the east of Pine Bluff to the Delta region.

The concern is the rainfall, expected to be as high as 1.5 inches in Van Buren County and heavier to the south, could contribute to flooding. The front’s arrival is expected to be thunderstorms into Wednesday evening, decreasing overnight. The risk is for rain contributing to river flooding.

While “tornadoes” is mentioned in the forecast, the full statement is “isolated tornados possible.” The real concern seems to be large hail and damaging wind gusts, coupled with flooding, including flash flooding as the storm front passes.

Flooding areas targeted by the service are to the east of Van Buren County, along the Lower White River, east of Searcy, and the Ouachita in the southern part of the state. No specific call-outs have been made for Van Buren County, although rain is expected to be heavy at times.

Pleasant weather is expected to return by the weekend.