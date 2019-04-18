Ozark Health Foundation’s first-annual Fish Fry, April 19, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Ozark Health Cafeteria, featuring fried fish, chicken strips and sides, dine-in or pickup. Tickets $10 in advance or $12 at the door; kids $5 in advance or $6 at the door (under 5 are free). Tickets at First Security Bank, Clinton or Kristi 501-745-9523.

•••

Child Abuse Awareness Month flag raising, noon, April 24 at the courthouse in Clinton. CASA raising awareness to an issue which can affect any community.

•••

Boots & Bling, gates open 6p.m., concert at 8 p.m. April 26 at Eoff Ranch, west gate at 3659 Hwy. 95 West, a fund raiser by United Way of Arkansas, featuring Heath Sanders.

•••

Community Yard Sale kicks off 6 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in downtown Clinton. All are welcome to either set up and sell or browse the offerings.

•••

Easter Egg hunts

Van Buren County Library’s Easter Egg Hunt is 5 p.m. April 15 at the library, on Factory Road in Clinton. The event is free and open to ages 1 through 10 years. Info 501-745-2100

•

Botkinburg Foursquare Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Whispering Pines Campgrounds, Hwy 65, 7 miles north of Clinton. Free hot dogs, eggs with prizes and candy, fun, and games.

•

Fairfield Bay’s Easter Egg hunt activities begin 10 a.m. April 20 at Woodland Mead Park. Fire Truck rides begin at 2 p.m., and the Hunt itself will take place at 4 p.m.

•

Clinton Easter Egg Blast, 2 p.m. April 21 at Archey Fork Park. This year 10,000 –plus eggs are planned and all are welcome, with kids divided into age groups. Brought to you by Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, info 501-745-8110.

•••

Ribbon cutting

• B’s Barber Shop, Noon, April 18, 168 Griggs Street in Clinton.

•••

Meetings:

• Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m., April 18, Van Buren County Annex.

• Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. May 9, Clinton Airport Terminal off Highway 16 East.

• Southside Side School District Board of Directors will have a special called meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, to consider employment. No other action will be taken. The Board has moved its regularly scheduled 6 p.m. April meeting from April 15 to April 22.

