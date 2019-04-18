We Love VBC, Stand with a Cop, is having a parking lot sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Sisters Emporium on Highway 65 in Clinton. Proceeds from this sale will go to purchase the remaining equipment needed for the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team. Items for sale will not be priced, we are accepting donations only, so make us an offer. If you'd like to donate an item to sell you may drop your items off beginning Monday, April 22 – Thursday, April 25th anytime during their regular operating hours. It's a great opportunity to clean up the house and support a worthy cause. No clothing or appliances please. For more information call, Jackie 501-253-4716.