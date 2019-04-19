LITTLE ROCK — Little Rock smashed a daily record for rainfall, with more than 5 inches of rain falling in the capital city Thursday.

The previous April 18 rainfall record of 1.74 inches was set in 1911. The National Weather Service says 5.44 inches of rain fell Thursday in Little Rock.

The downpour caused flash flooding and prompted the closure of several schools in Pulaski and Saline counties. The storm system that drenched central Arkansas has now moved to the east, spawning tornadoes in Mississippi and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

Forecasters say the Carolinas and parts of Virginia could see tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail on Friday from the storm system.