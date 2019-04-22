Local residents are invited to bring their ideas to contribute to a discussion concerning the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith on Thursday.

Believe in Fort Smith and the River Valley Economic Development Council will host a town hall discussion on "a friendly contest of ideas" to raise private funds to complete the museum, a news release states. The event, which will be held at the Creekmore Community Center at 3301 S. M St. in Fort Smith on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., will be free and open to the public.

The release states the following people will be participating in the economic development town hall meeting:

• Daren Bobb, 5News, moderator

• Rick Hayes, "Big Dog" KISR radio host

• Alice Alt, U.S. Marshals Museum

• Hobe Runion, Sebastian County sheriff

• Sherry Toliver, president of Historical Society & Lincoln Alumni

• Judge Jim Spears, retired Sebastian County circuit judge

• Gary Grimes, former Sebastian County sheriff

• Ashleigh Buckley, president of Junior League of Fort Smith

• Carter Milligan, vice president of UAFS Young Republicans

"We're excited to help the U.S. Marshals Museum team find new ways to finish the job and open the doors to a national treasure right here in Fort Smith," Town Hall Co-Host Mosie Boyd said. "The museum is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019 on the 200-year anniversary of our nation's oldest law enforcement agency. They keep us safe and they deserve our support."