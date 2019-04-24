Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir

(updated 4-17-2019) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said the water clarity is stained and the level is high. No temperature was recorded. Bream are improving, with good reports this past week. Use redworms and crickets. Crappie are in the shallow water now and the bite is good. Fish around the shoreline with minnows or jigs. Black bass remain excellent. They will hit plastic worms, lizards and spinnerbaits. Catfishing is good on trotlines with big minnows and shad.

Little Red River

(updated 4-17-2019) Greg Seaton of littleredflyfishingtrips.com (501-690-9166) said the lake level is about 4.5 feet above normal and the generation schedule is for one unit around the clock for the next several days. This means about 3,500 cfs, which will curtail any wade fishing. Drift-fishing is fair to good using large weight nymphs. Try to find sections of the river out of the main current. When fishing the generated water, use caution and watch for obstructions in the path of your boat while drifting. Kayaks and other small water craft should only be used by qualified persons trained to handle the swift current. Greg adds, “Have a blessed and happy Easter!”

(updated 4-17-2019) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service said the Corps of Engineers is releasing one unit of generation 24 hours at this time. Use San Juan worms, microjigs and streamers for fly-fishing. For Trout Magnet fishing, cotton candy and hot pink-colored bodies on silver and chartreuse jigheads are the way to go. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501-362-5150) for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.

Greers Ferry Lake

As of Wednesday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at 466.89 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 462.04 feet msl Oct. 1-April 30; 463.04 feet msl May 1-June 1; 462.54 feet msl June 1-Sept. 30).

(updated 4-17-2019) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said Wednesday the water level at Greers Ferry Lake is at 466.88 feet msl and “staying kind of steady at present as the gates have been shut” and it is 4.84 feet above normal pool of 462.04 feet msl. However, generation is still continuing. The catching is down somewhat with the big fall in water and cold-moving water through the lake. Most all species are in one of the three phases of spawning. Crappie seem to be eating the best, either in the bushes or out in front of them on flats. Try crankbaits, grubs, jigs, and a jig with a minnow. Walleye are really in between, the lake fish vs the river fish. The best thing is drop a minnow on a drop-shot on flats or swim a grub around some main lake bushes. A lot of black bass are on beds or have just finished the spawn and some have not pulled up yet. A variety of baits will work all over the lake and rivers. Bream are eating crickets, crawlers, inline spinners and small crankbaits. Hybrid and white bass are scattered all over the lake and rivers. It’s very hard to pinpoint large schools for nonstop action, but it is coming any day, though. Both species can be caught from one end to other, on shallow and deep flats and points. Just stay around the bait or spawning areas, use grubs, spoons, inline spinners and live bait. Catfish are eating well, too.

Harris Brake Lake

(updated 4-10-2019) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) reported the clarity is clear. Surface water temperature was not recorded. The water level is normal. Bream are poor; what’s being caught is very small. Crappie continue to be good. Anglers are using crappie minnows or crickets, and some 2.5- to 2.75-pounders are being caught. Black bass are good on large minnows or stinger lures. Catfishing is good. Use chicken liver or grilled chicken.

Lake Overcup

(updated 4-17-2019) Johnny “Catfish” Banks at Overcup Bait Shop and R.V. Park (501-354-9007) said the water level is high by about 2 feet and the clarity is good. The surface temperature is around 65 degrees. Black bass are doing well on buzzbaits and plastic worms. Bream are slow but should start picking up any day now with this warm weather. Catfish are being caught on jugs and trotline with bream and minnows. Crappie are being caught on jigs and minnows; some are close to the bank and others are in 6-9 feet of water around brushtops and structure

Brewer Lake

(updated 4-17-2019) Larry Walters at Bones Bait Shop (501-354-9900) said the lake clarity remains clear and the surface temperature Monday afternoon was 67 degrees. Water level is normal. Crappie activity dropped off with poor reports. Minnows or jigs will be your best bet. Black bass also fell off after the weekend, with poor reports. Try topwater lures to get some action. Nothing reported on bream or catfish.

Lake Maumelle

(updated 4-10-2019) WestRock Landing (501-658-5598) on Highway 10 near Roland reports water temperatures were in the upper 70s this week and lower 80s later in the week during the evening. Largemouth bass are good. They are moving out of deeper water and most of them can be found shallow. With the temperatures rising, most are in 3-8 feet of water and some can still be found in depths of 16-20 feet. Try using chatterbaits, crankbaits, jerkbaits, drop-shots and swimbaits. Tuesday night’s black bass tournament had five bags weighing in over 10 pounds each, with 23 boats participating. Gary Harris and Rudy Westbrook caught five fish worth a winning 12.58 pounds, edging Jeremy and Aaron Cole. Kentucky bass are slow. Fewer reports this week but most can be found deep in 12-16 feet of water. Try fishing off drops and rocky banks. White bass are good. Reports are coming in of the whites moving into the creeks from the channels. Some can be found mixed in with the crappie on the flats in the afternoon hours. Try using Rooster Tails, jerkbaits and rattle-style baits. Crappie are good. Crappie are heading out of the deeper holes. Reports of them being found at 3-8 feet as well as 12-16 feet but are still scattered and mixed in with the white bass shallow. Try using jigs and minnows. No reports on bream. Catfish are slow. Reports are coming in that the channel cats are moving into shallow water. Try using stink bait, crayfish or worms.

Sunset Lake

(updated 4-17-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said catfish are still doing well since it was stocked April 2. They have been catching them on chicken livers, nightcrawlers, brooder minnows, bait shrimp and stink bait. Bream have been hitting crickets and redworms. Bass have been good on Rebel Wee-Crawfish and Zoom Watermelon Seed Baby Brush Hogs. Crappie been doing good at the bridge and the far side with No. 6 crappie minnows.

Bishop Park Ponds

(updated 4-17-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said that while the back one (Lake Charles) have been doing fair off No. 6 crappie minnows and pink crappie minnows, catfish been doing fairly well off of nightcrawlers and No. 12 bass minnows. Bass have been fair on Zoom Red Shad plastic worms. Bream are fair off of crickets.

Saline River Access in Benton

(updated 4-17-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said bass have been doing well on brooder minnows and Zoom Trick Worms in red/black core and water melon red. Some have been able to get a few walleye, especially out at the spillway, off of brooder minnows early in the morning before sunrise and a little bit after sunset. Bream have been starting up on crickets. Crappie are good off of No. 6 crappie minnows and pink crappie minnows.

Lisa says her customers still indicate that, outside of the immediate area, Lake Ouachita is a hot spot. “I have been still sending lots of pink minnows and No. 6 crappie minnows that way . Most say they are catching them up closer to the bank.”

Lake Norrell

(updated 4-17-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said big red ear are starting to do well, especially on the days that have been getting hot. Fishing the bottom with crickets has been the best approach. Crappie have been doing a lot better lately with some big ones reported. No. 6 crappie minnows have been used to catch them. Catfish are being caught off of black salties and nightcrawlers. Bass have been good on brooder minnows

Lake Pickthorne

(updated 4-10-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said crappie are good. Anglers are finding them at 10-12 feet depth and they’re interested in minnows and also going after spider rigs.

Lake Valencia

(updated 4-17-2019) Hatchet Jack’s in North Little Rock (501-758-4958) says

catfishing is fair. Use chicken liver or nightcrawlers. Black bass are good on Texas-rigged Trick Worms.

Lake Willastein

(updated 4-17-2019) Hatchet Jack’s in North Little Rock (501-758-4958) says bream are fair on works and crickets. Black bass are good on topwater lures and jigs.

Lake Winona

(updated 4-17-2019) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) said crappie are fair off of No. 6 crappie minnows and Kalin's 2-inch Tennessee Shad grubs. Bass have been doing great on Strike King KVD square-bill lure in Tennessee Shad color and also on No. 12 bass minnows. Catfish are biting bait shrimp and nightcrawlers. Bream fair on red worms and crickets.

Arkansas River at Morrilton

(updated 4-10-2019) Charley’s Hidden Harbor at Oppelo (501-354-8080) said, “Well, it finally started. After months of bad weather and high water, fishing has really taken off.” The surface water temperature has ranged 55-60 degrees and water is calm. Black bass are in the shallows. The bass that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have put in for four years is really paying off. Use big thunder sticks, green pumpkin, and also use chatterbaits in white. Results with black bass have been great. White bass are around most of the creeks like Point Remove, the Petit Jean River and Flagg Lake Cut-off. Use shad or pearl crankbaits. Good reports on white bass. Catfish are also moving around. Go below Nos. 9 and 10 dams, and use shad or skipjack. Reports are good. Bream are good on crickets around the grass. For crappie, use chartreuse with red-headed jigs. You’ll find them up the Petit Jean River, Point Remove Creek and Cypress Creek and around the Nos. 9 and 10 locks. No reports on striper. “The fishing has just exploded,” Charley said. “It’s about time.”

Arkansas River (Cadron Pool)

No report.

Little Maumelle River

(updated 4-17-2019) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) says the clarity is murky, the level is high and the current and water have the fishing in bad shape the past few days. Poor reports on all species.

(updated 4-3-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said catfishing is good on chicken hearts and chicken liver on trotlines. Crappie are good and have been found in 5-8 feet depth. They’re biting pink minnows and regular minnows.

Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)

(updated 4-10-2019) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) says the clarity is dingy and the water level and current are normal. Crappie are excellent. They are shallow (about 2 feet depth) and are hitting minnows and jigs. In particular, go with a Shad Buster black chartreuse jig.

(updated 4-17-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said catfishing is fair at the Murray Lock and Dam by snagging and with skipjack. White bass are excellent, with best success coming with 3-inch Bobby Garland Slab Slayer.

Arkansas River (Little Rock Pool)

(updated 4-10-2019) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) reports that people need to be out fishing now because it is excellent. The river clarity is dingy and the level and current are normal. In the backwaters, the surface water temperature ranges 58-60 degrees. Bream reports are fair on waxworms and crickets. Fish for them on the backwaters. Crappie are good throughout the pool and below Terry Lock and Dam. They are on the beds, and reports are good from Brody Bend (Pool 6) and the Tar Camp area. Minnows and a purple/chartreuse Minnow Minder jig will both work. Black bass are excellent below the Terry Lock and Dam, below the hydro plant. Catfish are excellent in the Little Rock pool and below the Terry Lock and Dam. Snagging or using skipjack have been the ways to catch them, along with tube baits in the grass. Also try a chartreuse swimming minnow.

(updated 4-17-2019) Fish ’N’ Stuff (501-834-5733) said the water is muddy and the level is high. Surface temperature is 63 degrees. Crappie are fair using black jigs. Black bass are fair on black and blue jigs and Texas rigs. No reports on bream and no reports on catfish.

(updated 4-17-2018) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) said the water level at the southeast end of the pool is high and the clarity is muddy. The fishing is slow with the high and muddy water. Poor reports all across the board on bream, crappie, bass and catfish. They advise that anglers stay off the river at this time.

(updated 4-17-2019) Hatchet Jack’s (501-758-4948) said catfishing is fair at the Murray Lock and Dam by snagging and with skipjack. White bass are excellent, with best success coming with 3-inch Bobby Garland Slab Slayer.

Clear Lake (off Arkansas River-Little Rock Pool)

(updated 4-17-2018) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) said the water level is high and the clarity is muddy. The fishing is slow with the high and muddy water. Poor reports all across the board on bream, crappie, bass and catfish. They advise that anglers stay off the river at this time.

Peckerwood Lake

(updated 4-17-2018) Donna Mulherin at Herman’s Landing (870-241-3731) said the clarity is dingy and the water level after the recent rain is high. No surface temperature was recorded. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits and Zara Spooks and other topwater lures. Catfishing is good with worms and blood bait. No reports on bream.