The Sebastian County Election Commission made preparations for the May 21 county school board election during a meeting Tuesday.

The commission agreed to make May 28 at 1:30 p.m. the time for the hearing and counting of provisional ballots for the election. Absentee tabulation will take place at 6 p.m. Election Day, and the election results will be certified at noon June 3.

A notice of the election provided by Sebastian County Election Coordinator Meghan Hassler states early voting for the election will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14-17, as well as May 20. Voters can partake in early voting in Room G8 at the Sebastian County Courthouse and the Creekmore Community Center in Fort Smith and the council room of Greenwood City Hall. Voters in the Mansfield School District can also early vote at the Logan County Courthouse in Booneville and the Scott County Courthouse in Waldron.

Hassler said the Fort Smith School District will be the only district with a contested race in this election. The other school districts, which include the Greenwood, Lavaca, Mansfield and Hackett school districts, will conduct their elections only by early and absentee voting. The contested race is between Susan McFerran and Robert "Robbie" Wilson for a three-year term for Zone 2, Position 1 on the Fort Smith School Board.

The following vote centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day:

• Creekmore Park Recreation Building, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith.

• St. Bartholomew Episcopal, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith.

• First Baptist Church, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith.

• Goddard Methodist Church, 1922 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith.

• Windsor Library, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith.

• Ramsey Junior High Tornado Shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith.

• Orr Elementary School Tornado Shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith.

• Southside Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith.

• Forefront Church (formerly Fianna Baptist), 10300 Jenny Lind, Fort Smith.

• East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith.

• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith.