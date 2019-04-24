Issues related to Fort Smith utility billing are not completely resolved, but Mayor George McGill said the city is no longer in a crisis.

Utilities Director Jerry Walters presented Tuesday a departmental update, including a staff overview, project progress and work to fix billing problems.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson said at the April 3 meeting the city created a “perfect storm” of changes almost simultaneously that caused confusion and errors for some customers.

First, the department is upgrading to new digital meters that can be read electronically, rather than by a person opening a meter box and writing down the usage. This is supposed to help prevent human error.

Then the city rolled out a new billing system last December after ArcBest told the city in 2016 it would no longer support the system previously being used. This was not properly communicating with the Utilities Department software. Billing services was also moved from the Finance Department into the Utilities Department in January.

Dawson said members of the department were not properly trained on the system, which Walters confirmed. He said again Tuesday the department didn’t do a thorough enough examination of the new software when the changeover occurred.

Walters told the board this week another issue related to customers receiving unusually high bills was the lack of a “high meter report” in the new system.

Previously, meter readers would check the usage for each customer and the ArcBest system would create a report with information from meters that were significantly above what is considered normal for the residence. Walters said this report, for example, would say one meter read 250% above normal. An employee could retake the reading and make any necessary corrections to bills before being sent to customers.

This was not built into the new system, so customers received large statements before the situation could be evaluated and potentially changed, Walters said. This led to sticker shock and frustration for residents and city employees.

“We want to bill you for what (you) owe,” Walters said. “We don’t want to bill you anymore.”

A new reporting process has been created and “seems” to be working well, Walters said. He can’t say definitively, because the department is still working to make sure bills are accurate and meters are reading properly.

Other ways the staff responded, Walters said, was by creating a dedicated call center for customers to present their cases for investigation, building new processes to standardize practices and bringing in vendor representatives for in-house training.

New contract call center staff was hired, which will help with overall experience. Walters said the original staff was pulled from various areas of the department, but the new representatives have specific history with customer service.

There was also the creation of a “Tiger Team,” which features members of various city departments to address issues on a weekly basis.

“Mistakes were made. I think the city has responded to those mistakes and that we’ve gotten to the point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Walters said. “We’re not there yet, but we can see the light.”

Ward 2 Director Andre Good said he appreciated the updates and having the most recent information is key to serving the community. Good also said he appreciates the department investigating cases.

“I appreciate us getting the facts and the numbers, but until we do, thank you Carl for the grace, because we have to have leniency until we get it figured out,” Good said, noting he still wants customers charged based on previous usage until a specific cause for an individual’s high bill is determined.

Walters said the department looks at previous statements already and plans to continue the practice. He made sure to emphasize rates have not increased since 2011 for water and 2017 for sewer, and customers will not be penalized or have their water shut off.

These will eventually come back but not until the majority of the issues are resolved and the system is running smoothly. Walters said the department wants the opportunity to correct any more problems that could arise.

“I watched how you handled these things and the crisis is over,” McGill said. “That’s not to say we won’t have some residual here or there, but the crisis is over. I appreciate your hard work and long hours to get this thing under control.”

Customers will receive three inserts with their bills, including a letter explaining the situation and services, frequently asked questions and updates on the consent decree and water projects.