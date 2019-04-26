Clawson announces for District Court

The following announcement was made April 18 by 3rd Division Circuit Judge Ed Clawson: I am announcing today that I will be a candidate for the position of Second Division District Court Judge in the March 2020 election.

I have had the privilege of serving the citizens as 3rd Division Circuit Judge for more than 24 years. I have been honored by your trust and support.

I do believe that I have service to offer to the citizens in the District and have made the decision to seek the Office of District Judge. I bring to the table my years of experience, a Judicial temperament that has been tested over time, and the skill and knowledge to effectively carry out the duties of District Court Judge. During my tenure as Circuit Judge, I initiated the first Faulkner County Drug Court and Veteran’s Court and look forward to using my experience to promote and continue the operation of the District’s Specialty Courts. I look forward to the opportunity, while leaving the Circuit bench, which I have absolutely enjoyed, to continuing to serve in District Court for the citizens of Faulkner and Van Buren County.

My wife Donna and I have been married for 46 years and are the parents of three sons, Conway City Attorney Chuck Clawson and wife Shawn, Spencer Clawson and fiancée, Marilyn Boswell, and Grant Clawson and wife, Jessica. We are also blessed to have seven grandchildren; Case, Sam, Emory, Pate, Carter Clawson and Caden and Zane Brewer.

I graduated from Conway High School in 1970, Hendrix College in 1974 and UALR School of Law in 1978. I served as a Deputy Prosecutor for the 20th District until 1980 while maintained a private practice at the firm of Brazil, Clawson, Adlong and Murphy. I became a Circuit Judge in May of 1995.

During that time, as a member of the Arkansas Judicial Council I have served on various committees and am currently serving as president elect of that body.

I am a member of the Arkansas Bar Association, Faulkner County Fair Parade Committee and the Second Baptist Church.

I want to thank all of those in this district who have supported me and I look forward to your continued support.