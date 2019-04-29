Taken in the 1930s, This historic photo is of a newly constructed terrace on the Harry Wilcox farm at Pleasant Valley. Terraces were created to help control water runoff by slowing the water down, allowing it to sink into the ground, thus preventing erosion.

Terraces were usually constructed by a group of farmers who drove teams of horses pulling a special plow called a “fresno.” They followed the existing contours of the land, digging wide shallow ditches to capture water.

This photo, and several more like it, are in the permanent collection at the Faulkner County Museum. To see more artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve the county’s history by supporting the museum!