A business seminar entitled, “Getting Started with SAM (System for Award Management)” will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the welcome center at Southeast Arkansas College.

Debra Garcia with Arkansas PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) will review the process of registering a business with SAM, the primary supplier database for the federal government, according to a news release from Go Forward Pine Bluff.

This class is for business owners who are new to SAM and those already registered in the database. A laptop will be provided for use during the seminar, according to the website.

The event is free. To register, visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/registration/register-getting-started-with-SAM/ or call 870-939-6898.

Hosts include the Generator, U.S. Small Business Administration Arkansas District Office and Arkansas PTAC.