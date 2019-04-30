“We’re so happy to present our 28th season concert lineup,” said Damon Schleuse, president of the Hot Springs Village Concerts Association.

Kicking off the season Sept. 26-27, 2019 at Woodlands Auditorium will be Wade Preston and the Movin’ Out Band. Preston, from Billy Joel’s Broadway hit “Movin’ Out” delivers an impeccable show with time honored favorites and original compositions. He can drop a stadium full of jaws, keeping his audiences engaged and participating. Wade played the Piano Man role in Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp’s Broadway hit for its entire three-and-one-half-year run. He’s performed at the presidential inauguration ball in Washington, D.C. for President Obama, and vice president Biden. Before “Movin’ Out,” Preston was well-known on the West Coast as the pre-eminent Boogie pianist, revered for his rollicking performances, stunning technical abilities, spirited versatile singing and sense of humor.

Illusionist Rick Thomas is scheduled for Oct. 24-25, 2019. Thomas will bring his mind-bending illusions and magic to the Woodlands. As a premier illusionist, Rick Thomas has many high honors, including the coveted “Magician of the Year” from the Academy of Magical Arts and “Stage Magician of the Year” by the World Magic Awards. He has also performed for 15 years in his own show in Las Vegas. At the show, Thomas will perform the most intriguing and innovative grand illusions in the world with a style, unlike any other magical entertainer. His stage presence is unmatched as he weaves magic, music, and dance into a seamless production.

Known for his personality and presentation, he brings imagination, dreams and action to the stage, and his illusions feature his signature birds, Great Pyrenees and assistants. You’ll be wowed by his disappearing acts, levitation and breathtaking illusions.

Joe Gransden sings songs of Sinatra and friends. Jan. 16-17. Gransden is a busy ambassador, performing five or six nights a week, typically with duos, quartets, sextets. He’s a regular at Eddie’s Attic and the Velvet Note, runs a jazz camp for young musicians, gives private lessons and keeps several standing gigs, including the Tuesday night jazz jam session he headlines at Venkman’s in the Old 4th Ward and a Wednesday night duet with pianist Kenny Banks at Valenzia in Brookhaven.

He juggles all that while holding down one of the rarest jobs in Atlanta’s music scene: big-band leader. He spent hours listening to Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Dean Martin, “realizing the importance of the lyrics, and how, when people recognize the words of a song, it brings something out of them, warms them up to you more than when you’re playing in a corner, playing notes that mean something to us but not as much to them.”

G

oing to the Woodlands Feb. 13-14 is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This is not a tribute, but the beautiful voices of the singing trio, The Lettermen. They first hit the music charts in 1961 with “The Way You Look Tonight.” Their voices blended as one. After following that first hit with another chart topper, “When I Fall in Love,” they were voted best vocal group of that year. The current Lettermen consists of Tony Butala (The group’s founding original member), Donovan Tea (an accomplished singer and songwriter who joined the group in 1984), and Bobby Poynton (who first joined the Lettermen in 1989 and recently returned to the group). Their recording career continues going strong with their latest albums, “Best of Broadway” and “Live in the Philippines.”

Final show of the season, April 16-17, 2020, is the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Shawn Gerhard and his nine-piece band. This is an amazing Garth Brooks Tribute that Garth himself endorses.

Shawn Gerhard is no rookie to the stage. Shawn has performed onstage from the East to the West Coast. Shawn started performing in the ‘90s when country music was being redeveloped from newcomer Garth Brooks! “Being inspired by Garth Brooks” led Shawn to do opening spots for some of country music’s largest stars, such as Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw and more. Now being nationally known, Gerhard is one of our country’s premier Garth Brooks tribute artists. Gerhard has his own touring show “The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute,” where he has had Garth Brook’s keyboard player Dave Gant, play keyboards for him while Garth Brooks was retired. Shawn gives a true glimpse of what a Garth Brook’s Concert is all about!

The Village Concerts Association is a member-only, nonprofit organization with the purpose of bringing quality entertainment to the Woodlands Auditorium at affordable prices. Now in its 28th season, the VCA presents five concerts during the season, with each concert being performed on two consecutive nights.

Tickets go on sale May 1-31 to current series members and donors. Sales to general public begin on June 1. Go to https://hsvticke tsales.com

For more information go to www.concertsassociationhotspringsvillage.org.



