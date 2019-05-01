SNYP Animal Shelter in Clinton has dropped the adoption fee for cats, which are now $50 per cat and includes spay or neutering and vaccinations. This week's Pet of the Week is Asteroid.

Asteroid is a young, lovable male domestic short hair cat available for adoption at SNYP Animal Shelter. Asteroid is neutered. He loves to play and be petted. This sweet boy will be a good addition to any loving home.

Stop by and visit Asteroid and other cats and dogs hoping to find forever homes at SNYP Arkansas Animal Shelter, 187 Tester Street in Clinton. Apply for adoption any Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call 501-745-7697 and leave a message for an appointment. To donate to animal care, please see SNYP Arkansas on Facebook.