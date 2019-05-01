Best Pest Control has been serving central Arkansas 11 years since its founding in 2006 by Herman Crabb. Crabb started his pest control company in Redfield and services most of central Arkansas. It was here where Best Pest Control’s practice of providing quality competitively priced pest control combined with a strong sense of community faith and family values started.

In the summer of 2016 Best Pest Control took their business model of fair service and positive values and began servicing the Greers Ferry Lake Area. Based out of Clinton family friend Ty Kempson is over its local area and has proven to exemplify the example set by Crabb. Kempson a local resident for the better part of two decades he had previously spent his professional life with Dawson Aircraft and working in the oil and gas industry pulling eight year stints at each.

Best Pest control provides residential and commercial pest control; they offer free estimates, licensed by the Arkansas State Plant Board and are bonded and insured for your protection. They offer pest control against carpenter bees, cockroaches, earwigs, fleas, fire ants, spiders, wasps and whatever else might be bugging you. Ty can treat your home and prevent a problem form arising or handle and infestation. While both options of treatment are available Kempson advised that he preferred to provide preventative treatment opposed to infestation treatment due to the chemical footprint required to eradicate a pest after infestation and once a pest is established it is an uphill battle to get them under control. In addition to the fore mentioned service Best Pest Control also offers services of construction pretreatment, fungus and mildew removal, and installing vapor barriers.

With the changes of seasons there are a lot of items on your homeowners check list but if you want to avoid some unexpected guest contact Best Pest Control your local choice for pest control. You can set up an appointment by contacting Ty at 501-253-4557.