Calendar of Events, submitted May 1, 2019

Saturday, May 4

6 a.m. - until

Community Downtown Yard Sale, Clinton, free set up to sell your items with spots available. Spots will be assigned morning of this event you will need to bring your own tables.

4 - 9 p.m.

El Pablano 5-year Fiesta, Live music from 4 - 7 p.m. 373 Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay, 501-884-4200.

Monday, May 6

10 a.m.

Three Rivers Group Golf, Indian Hills Golf Resort in Fairfield Bay, May 6 beginning at 10 a.m. Call 501-884-6018.

Friday, May 10 and Saturday May 11

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lion’s Club Book Sale, Fairfield Bay

Saturday, May 11

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bloomin’ in the Bay, Fairfield Bay’s Spring Festival in Ed Leamon Park, including Master Gardner plant sale, classic car show, live music, barbeque, a cook-off and more.

10 a.m. – noon

Pickin’ at Lefler Estates, a community music acoustic jam session, open to all comers. Come to listen or play along as we entertain ourselves and residents – no mics, no amps. Info 501-745-5175

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Rummage and Bake Sale, Senior Center May 11, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 16 through Saturday, May 18

7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

2 p.m.

Our Towne Productions presents the comedy show, Blithe Spirit at the Conference Center in Fairfield Bay beginning May 16 - 18 at 7 p.m. and May 19 at 2 p.m. Call 501-884-4202 for more information.

Saturday, May 25

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fun in the Sun, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. May 25. All day pool party at the Cool Pool in Fairfield Bay, 155 Chelsea Drive. Call 501-884-6009 for more information.

9 a.m.

Gold Star Memorial Fund Golf, Indian Hills Golf Resort in Fairfield Bay, beginning 9 a.m. May 25, 501-884-6018 for more information.

June 4

6 p.m.

Abraham Van Buren Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution at Western Sizzlin’, in Clinton. Guests and members are encouraged to arrive 30-45 minutes early to socialize. Members are encouraged to bring spouses, and new members are always welcome. Membership is open to anyone with an ancestor who served in the military or a civilian capacity in support of the Revolution.

June 8

9 a.m.

Ozark Health Foundation’s Ozark Golf Classic, Indian Hills Course in Fairfield Bay, 4-man scrambles start at 9 a.m., $400 per team includes golf play, 1st Security Bank golf shirt, lunch, on-course beverages and snacks, and chances to win prizes. Info, Kristi 501-745-9523.

June 29

8 a.m. – until

Archey Fest in Clinton, a free all-day event beginning with a car show on the square then activities in the park including a fishing derby, softball tournament, arts and food vendors and winding the day up with a fireworks display. Info, Chamber of Commerce 501-745-6500

Items of Interest

The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.

Meetings:

• Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. May 9, Clinton Airport Terminal off Highway 16 East.

• Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m., May 16, Van Buren County Annex.

• Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m., May 21, Clinton Airport Terminal off Highway 16 East.

Add your event: Editor@vanburencountydem.com