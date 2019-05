Van Buren County Aging Program’s 3rd Annual Benefit Car Show, Burnout and Audio contest is, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 4, at the Clinton Senior Center on Yellowjacket Lane.

Cars on display, plus food and drink vendors, a dunk tank and mechanical bull will be part of this event. Trophies are sponsored by First Service Bank. Info 501-253-1669.