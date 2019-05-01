Thursday, they’re quilting for purpose, 9-11 a.m., in the EHC building near Alread. Curiosity seekers welcomed.

Later that day, The Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For info call 253-6264.

Saturday, The Annual Poker Run will be held in Alread. It benefits their “Best in the West” fireworks display, July 4th. Meet in the FUN Park. Signup begins at 8 a.m. and includes a meal.

The New Moon, later that day, is official at 3:47 p.m., which is good for seeing the meteor shower, which is peaking Sunday and Monday. Look low in the southern sky for remnants of Halley’s Comet’s passage.

Monday, ACCDA meets at 5 p.m., in the EHC building.

Tuesday, Mars pairs with the young crescent moon in the west.

A neighbor shared with me something his grandfather use to say, “When it’s too dark to tell a hawk from a buzzard, it’s twilight.”

The last of the late daffodils have bloomed and are starting to fade as has early spring. Fast growing grass, mosquitoes and a whippoorwill outside my bedroom window makes it feel like summer is fast approaching. There is still time to plant warm weather loving garden seed and transplants.

If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.