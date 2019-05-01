A note about notes

We bring this up from time-to-time, and as we are getting the candidate announcements in it stands repeating: This newspaper will not make candidate endorsements.

Why: We realize, in days of yore, the paper coming out in favor of Candidate X or Y was simply the way things were done.

And it had its merits. Newspapers and the journalists were often on the scene, finger on the pulse and all that. The news reporters would gather the news, the editorial page editors would read that as part of their duties, opinions would be formed and announced on the editorial page. At times the opinion would be toward or against a particular policy, and for elections for (rarely against) a particular candidate.

Ah, those days of yore. Clattering typewriters (kids, ask your parents), reporters coming and going, editors outshouting each other over the clank of the printing press. Men wore ties.

But now, now we’re down to one guy on the (as it’s called) editorial side of the house, he does the reporting and the editing. Ties? At times he’s dressed like he’s about to pull a transmission from a Pontiac. Modern times, you know?

And because of that, because the reporter and the editorial page editor are the same guy, endorsing candidates can be seen as influencing news coverage in favor or opposition to a given candidate – even after they’ve gained office. And that, even the appearance of bias, would not do at all, not at all.

While we will continue to support various policies and initiatives, as is the way of an editorial section, we will not extend that to candidate endorsements. Who is the right candidate for office is up to you, although we’d like to think our reporting will have you make a clear-minded decision.

The coming war

Speaking of elections, continuing reports of election interference by other-than-U.S. entities. (Russia as the most typical name here.) What’s really interesting – and shown in the latest report by NATO – is how this is done.

It’s not a question of “supporting Candidate X” as much as: Create conflict and use that to create divides in the population. Because it turns out, and this was where it got interesting, on a given issue, with strong “for” or “against” positions, often both sides (both!) were influenced by the election meddling agency. They weren’t for, they weren’t against, they just wanted people yelling at each other.

Think of what that means, or at least implies: You may feel strongly about a group who, you hold, is in opposition to you, to what you stand for, what you’re about, and so forth. You may, perish the thought “Hate,” that other group.

Hate. You hate. And it turns out this very strong emotion you feel may have less to do with reality and more to do with people paid and designed to make you feel this way.

A national divided and all that.

So just, just for a moment, stop and consider. Or, here, better yet, maybe “hate” isn’t really what you are meant for. Maybe finding ways to unite will not only be easier on your heart, but make you less a victim of propaganda.

Ephesians 4 (NIV)

Unity and Maturity in the Body of Christ

As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. 2 Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. 3 Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. 4 There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; 5 one Lord, one faith, one baptism; 6 one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.