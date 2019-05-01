Mayor Wellenberger has proclaimed May 2019 as National Preservation Month. We would like to thank the residents of the City of Fairfield Bay for their long-term commitment to protecting and promoting the historic beauty of the bay.

Wednesday, May 1

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free

Sterling Scholar Speaker at the Indian Hills Club Restaurant

(free materials will be available at the Education Center following the lecture)

Ruth Andre, Van Buren County: Monarch Butterflies

Thursday, May 9

5-8 p.m. (RSVP required, 501-884-4440).

Evening Painting with Jim at the Community Education Center, $45 all materials provided.

Weekly Classes (Drop-ins Welcome)

Tuesday, 10 a.m.- noon

Painting with Jim. Complete an acrylic landscape, portrait or still life in one session, all materials provided, $45.

On Demand Classes– three student minimum (24 hour RSVP required 501-884-4440)

Wednesdays, 1 -3 p.m. or Thursdays, 1 -3 p.m. All materials provided.

Wire Wrap Jewelry with Melanie. $35; Jeweled Spiders with Fran. $10; Fused Glass with Barbara. $45

Monthly Events

Sterling Scholars speaker series at the Indian Hills Restaurant (Rotary Club sponsor)

First Wednesdays of each month, 11:30 a.m. Free

We are working to host future presentations on estate planning for retirement and elder care, hog farming on the Buffalo National River, and representatives of the Caddo Native American Nation.

Photo Club Meeting - Free

Second Saturday of each Month, 9 a.m.