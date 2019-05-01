Giving of our Abundance has been our mantra for the last six years. The Dirty Farmers Community Market began as a venue to help local farmers sell their produce, a charity to address food insecurities in our community and provide a place for local crafters and artists to sell their handmade items. Over the years we allowed writers to share their books for free at the market and we soon added an “Eat what you need, pay what you can” cafe.

We grew, and with that growth we started growing our own vegetables so that we could give them to seniors in our community. The market soon became a local hub where friends gathered to share a meal, a tall tale or two and plenty of laughter. Strangers soon became friends and friends soon became part of what we lovingly call the Market family. We loved what was happening and sharing our love of music was the next venue we brought to Main Street. We continued to grow. We hosted workshops for adults and for children, celebrated holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and births. During the years we've had our fair share of sadness as well. We lost loved ones, struggled through sadness, loneliness and illnesses.

The day came when we had to make a choice. As difficult as it was, we closed the Market and Cafe on Main Street and moved to Botkinburg where we are today. We were gifted a beautiful piece of property where we grow produce to give to seniors and invite guests to share in the abundance and beauty we have been given.

Guests stay in a cabin, enjoy the beauty that surrounds us and learn about the many ways we give in our community. We've enjoyed being able to provide seniors with locally grown produce as well as homemade breads, jams and jellies. We've added entertainment nights and Bingo twice a month to the residents at Lefler Apartments.

Once a year we host a benefit fundraiser that provides us with all the funding we need to continue giving of our abundance. Our Dirty Bowl flag football game is held every September and one hundred percent of the proceeds go toward our mission of addressing Senior Hunger in Van Buren County. We continually look for ways to expand our mission and reach more seniors.

It's been an amazing journey filled with love, compassion and joy. Sean and I personally thank each and every one of you who have supported the Market over the years. We hope many of you will join us in celebration of six years of giving, 2 p.m. this coming Sunday, May 5, at the Petit Jean Building in Clinton. Bring a dish to share and we'll provide the drinks and paper products.

Giving of your abundance is easy. Your kindness challenge for the week: Make a meal for a family in need.

“Kindness is the most important tool to spread love among humanity.” Raktivist.

We have been blessed with a beautiful place to live, we'd like to share it with you. If you'd like to book a stay, or pay us a visit, give us a call. If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more information on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, email grandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.