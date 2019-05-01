Greers Ferry Lake Art Show Winners Announced

The sixteenth annual Greers Ferry Lake Art Show and Competition, sponsored by Beta Xi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, is being held during the month of April in five lake area schools. Schools participating are: Clinton, Concord, Greers Ferry Westside, Heber Springs, and Shirley. Competition is in three age groups 4th-6th grade, 7th-8th grade, and 9 th-12th grade, and in five categories- Drawing, Painting, Crafts, Collage/Miscellaneous, and 3-Dimensional.

Ribbons for first, second, and third place are being presented, with cash prizes of $25 going to the “Overall” winners and a $50 prize, compliments of Eagle Bank, going to the “Best of Show” winner.