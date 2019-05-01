Mary Hannah Sipe and Addisyn Mills Bryant

Mr. and Mrs. Bradley and Laura Sipe and Mr. and Mrs. Steven and Tracye Chaney of Melbourne, Arkansas are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Hannah Sipe to Addisyn Mills Bryant, son of Dr. and Mrs. Bruce and Lisa Bryant of Searcy, Arkansas.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Douglas and Madeline Sipe of Melbourne, and Linda Adams of Lubbock, Texas. She will graduate this spring with a BS of Communication Sciences and Disorders from Harding University.

The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Roy and the late Marian Bryant of Formosa, and Billy and the late Jan Mills of Fayetteville. He will graduate this spring with a BA in Special Education from Harding University. The couple will be married June 15, at Harding University’s Cone Chapel with reception to follow.