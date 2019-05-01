Library Hours: Monday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., closed on Fridays and Sundays.

Driving Tests: Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the driving part and 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. for the written part.

Sewing Classes, 9:30 a.m. May 1 and 4

Friends of the Library meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

Library Board meets 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

Drawing Classes with Joyce Hartman, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, May 2, 16, 23, and 30 Bring a sack lunch.

Library Digital Services workshop is 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 6 and 20. This workshop is to learn Overdrive and Hoopla thru our Downloadable databases.

Sign Language Class 3:30 p.m. May 8.

Taco Buffett and Silent Auction held by the Damascus Library to raise funds for the Library 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Pre-School Story Time is 4 p.m. every Tuesday.

Summer Reading Program Kick-Off, 10 a.m.-noon, June 1.

The Friends of the Library are raffling off a 70 X 86 quilt donated by Linda Dingley. The quilt pattern is call “The Card Trick”. You may purchase tickets at the library on 289 Factory Rd. or Thru Friends of the Library Facebook Page donate link. Tickets are one for $1, or six for $5.

The Library has computers, wi-fi, printers, copiers, fax machine for public use, as well as a notary public.