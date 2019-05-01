Opinions differ. But somebody has to be right and we need to find out who that someone is. I mean, if we could find out what’s wrong with this world then we might could fix it. The first step in curing a person is the diagnosis of the disease. Can’t fix something if you don’t know what’s wrong with it. But who knows what’s wrong with the world?

Have you seen what’s wrong? There is racism, oppression, war, hatred, disease, drugs, alcohol, disintegration of the family (divorce, child abuse, you name it), poverty, natural disasters, and the dark list goes on. What in the world is wrong? It seems like nobody knows and if that is the case we are indeed in serious trouble. How can we hope to fix what’s wrong if we don’t even know what’s causing it? With a major election coming up next year, politicians will tell us what’s wrong is the other political party. But no matter how the elections turn out, we still have the same problems.

Not surprisingly, the Bible knows what is wrong and the cure for what ails the human race because it was written by the One who made us, who came into the world and told us what is wrong and provided the cure. Any scant reading of the Bible tells us that sin against God is the problem. We have broken and are breaking the law of the holy and just God. All have sinned and the wages of sin is death. What we see in this world is the result of our separation from God caused by our sin against Him. We all have this problem and when you multiply that by several billion people you have the judgment of God on the earth. All of this is described clearly for us in Romans chapter one. “The wrath (judgment) of God is revealed from heaven against the unrighteousness of man…” (v.18). We are under God’s judgment.

There’s only one cure for sin and that is found in the One who came to take the punishment for sin. I saw a sign at a Rescue Mission that said: “Dear God, I have a problem and it is me. Dear son, I have the answer and it is Me.” We are what’s wrong and Jesus is the cure. He died on a cross taking our sin, so that if anyone turns to Him for mercy God will forgive him, change his heart and make him a different person. He makes saints out of sinners. The U.S. needs Jesus and His gospel. That is the cure for all that ails us. But the problem is, the political, educational and economic systems will never admit that. Never! So it’s up to individual believers and churches. First we need to repent and turn to God and then spread the word. Jesus said it like this, “that repentance and remission of sins should be preached to all nations,” beginning at home.

We are the problem and we can be part of the solution by repenting and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. So, let’s do it. This is serious. Nothing is more serious. Today if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts. Repentance or judgment; those are the only two options. And it’s up to us to repent. If we repent God is full of mercy and grace. “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

Terry Simpson is pastor at Grace Church, Clinton