Well now is the time to remind everyone: We will have our First Saturday Breakfast at the Scotland school cafeteria on May 4, and we start serving at 8 a.m.

We welcome each and every one to come out and join us and have a great breakfast. We like to see and meet new friends as well as getting to see our old friends. See you then.

On May 4 the Senior Center will host its GAME DAY. This time it will be sponsored by 1st Service Bank. Sign up for the pool tournament starts at 9 a.m. There will be cash prizes for winners of the tournament. There will also be Bingo with great prizes and lunch will be available. Plan on coming to the Cafeteria for breakfast then walk on over to the Center and spend some time playing pool or bingo, then have some lunch.

Here it is almost the 1st of May. That means just a few more days before school is out and summer vacation will be upon us. Where has the year gone?

We are glad to see that James Lowder is back home after his heart attach and I heard the store was open for a little while today. Just a good way to say he is home and visit with a few people that have missed him then time to rest. Welcome home James.

Have a great week and stay safe and dry. If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in the news.