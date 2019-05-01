Mark your calendar or stay tuned to your local publications for all the happenings in Shirley. All of our events are free and everyone's invited. Vendors are open 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 4 will be our Super Sale Saturday. Yard sales will be located all over the downtown area. The flea market fundraiser - to save the old bank building- will be open, along with The Shirley Museum. Great finds on this day, everyone goes home with a treasure.

May 18, at The Shirley Community Center, there will be free dinner fundraiser and silent auction, to help raise money for Save The Bank. We are trying our best to raise money to save the original bank of Shirley and Van Buren County. Music will be provided by The Rolen/Thomas Band, featuring Blake Thomas. This event will be 3pm-6pm. Donations will be excepted and carry outs will be available.

Friday May 31 and June 1 is Shirley Homecoming, always the first Saturday in June. Put on your dancing boots and get ready for the best week-end ever. Awesome vendors have been lined up this year, along with kids’ games, parade, pie social and Ms. Ashley's play world.

Come spend some time with your friends, family and neighbors in Historic downtown Shirley. For more info find us on Facebook or contact Lisa Hackett 723-4848 or Missy Worthing 723-8290