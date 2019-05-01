Authorities on Friday discovered heroin and arrested three people in Van Buren after executing a warrant from a narcotics investigation.

Mariah Denton, 50, William Eldridge, 60, and Jesus Limon, 23, were arrested after federal and local law enforcement officials executed the warrant in a residence on North 21st Street. Officials while executing the warrant found 14.5 ounces of black tar heroin with other drugs and paraphernalia, according to a 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force news release.

The heroin discovered in the search had a street value of about $50,750. Officials also found 2 ounces of methamphetamine in the search with a listed street value of about $2,000. They also found scales and packing material in their search.

"This is one of the largest heroin seizures for this area and is indicative of this dangerous substance entering our community," Drug Task Force Director Paul Smith said in the release. "Your DTF and partner law enforcement agencies resolve to interdict and eradicate this substance from our community at every opportunity."

Members of the Drug Task Force, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Van Buren SWAT Team and Drug Enforcement Administration executed the warrant, the release states.