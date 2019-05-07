The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is urging caution as rain and thunderstorms are expected across the state Wednesday evening through Friday and into the weekend.



The most significant weather is expected Wednesday evening, with possible damaging winds joining the expected thunderstorms. A limited chance of hail is in the forecast, but flash-flooding due to rainfall amounts is a greater concern.



Van Buren County is listed in a Slight Risk thunderstorm area, meaning scattered thunderstorms with isolated severe storms being possible.



Rainfall is expected as much as 6 inches in the southern half of the state.



Van Buren County is listed in the northern-most edge of the Flash Flood Watch being issued by the service. While greater rainfall will take place to the south, amounts could total as high as 4 inches, or down to 2 inches on the 7 day outlook.







