



Long-time Hot Springs Village resident and World War II veteran Bill Reynolds, died Oct. 21, 2015.

Last fall the family had the honor of Bill’s wishes being granted, that being a formal military burial at sea on Oct. 24, 2018, from a deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN70).

Granddaughter Tracy Reynolds, with the U.S. Navy’s JAG Corps, arranged his being buried at sea with other men. Wife Harriet was kind enough to share the experience with the Voice with photos seen here.

Reynolds served on the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga in World War II. While supplying air support for the fighting at Iwo Jima, during a kamikaze attack, he and several others were thrown off the ship as the Japanese pilot slammed into the Saratoga near his battle station.

As the day went on, Reynolds, who was injured, along with others, helped the severely injured into rafts.

That evening, sharks moved in and he witnessed many being taken down to their death.

Reynold survived the attack and I will always remember part of what he said to me during our interview years ago.

Bill said that he learned one could survive something they certainly did not expect to survive.

I will never experience anything close to what Bill did, but I remember that which he told me when I’m having a bad day. It’s a reminder that in one’s darkest hours, hope is sometimes all one has to get through a situation.

Bill Reynolds is one of those men we refer to as heroes, although Bill would chastise me for saying so. He’s certainly one of mine.

He could have received the Purple Heart, but he refused. Bill told me he felt Purple Hearts were for his shipmates that did not survive. And now he’s at sea with his beloved shipmates.

As the close of World War II in Europe is remembered this May 8, 74 years ago, we also remember Reynolds and all the other WWII veterans who served, who died for this nation and who remain with us today.

May their memory and their sacrifices never be forgotten.



