A guilty plea for possession of child pornography has resulted in a 20 year prison term for a Clinton man, according to court records filed May 3.

Jason Underwood, 47, of Clinton, had been held in the Van Buren County jail since his October 2018 arrest after a Department of Homeland Security investigation traced back to Underwood’s computer. The computer was being used to share “… numerous images of child pornography,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Underwood had been charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography at his October arrest.

The sentencing order gave credit for the 173 days in the county jail.

The plea, according to court records, was reached April 29 as a Class C felony, and filed May 3. Underwood had entered a motion to suppress evidence in the case April 15. That motion was denied.

As part of the terms of his sentence, Underwood will be registered as a sex offender.