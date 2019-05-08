Enthusiasts on a cross-Arkansas tour stopped at the Exxon on Highway 65 Tuesday morning for a minor repair. The car, an AC Cobra, was one of 17 making the trip from Heber Springs to Eureka Springs at the Cobra club’s “Toothpick Tour.” Cobra owner came from all over the country to participate.

The AC Cobra was developed by American motorsports entrepreneur Carrol Shelby (of “Shelby Cobra” fame), who approached British car maker AC Cars in the early ‘60s about putting a Ford V-8 in one of its lightweight machines. The AC Cobra, now long out of production, was the result of this collaboration.