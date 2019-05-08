Clinton Police caution that confidence scams of various forms, all meant to separate you from your money, are an ongoing problem.

Knowing what to watch out for is a big step in protecting oneself from a scam, Detective Jay Murdock with the Clinton Police Department said. He pointed out that most of the scams being reported to police involve a requirement to send money to someone - usually representing an institution - in order to get a larger sum of money back.

“Nobody legitimately wants money for money,” Murdoch said.

One case he pointed out was someone who, in order to receive money from a Federal Aid scammer, was asked to purchase gift cards and then transmit the card number to what turned out to be the scammer. The scammer told the person the money transmitted via gift card was required to cover the “handling fee” for the larger sum of money the person would receive.

The money never arrives, and in these cases losses can extend over $1,000.

“No bank or agency is not going to ask for, for example, an Apple Gift card to pay what it’ll call a ‘handling fee’ and then have you take a picture of the numbers on the card and send it to them,” Murdoch said.

Technology, which allow internet-network phones using fake phone numbers, make crimes like these difficult to prosecute since it’s all-but-impossible to trace the call back to the scammer.

Scams like these, where a story is concocted to trick someone into turning over money, have been around as long as there has been money or valuable goods. With the modern era of cell phones and email, and the ability to fake where the phone or email is located, however, the ability of scammers to run confidence games reaching more people has increased.

Typical of this is the IRS scam, where a call from an unrecognized number come in, you take the call, and it’s a recording, or sometimes an actual person.

Murdock said he received just such a call while at his desk. His cell phone rang, and the caller said he was with the IRS and the agency was about to prosecute Murdock over back taxes. He continued the call despite it being an obvious scam, Murdock said, asking the man what he needed to do so the IRS would not prosecute him.

What followed was typical, when the caller asked for payment via Apple gift cards, the information to be transmitted to an email address “irspayments@[some domain name].com”

Murdock said he ended the game there, telling the caller he was a cop. The caller hung up. (The phone number, which ran through an internet protocol routing, was untraceable.)

The tip-offs to this being a scam were apparent, Murdock said. First was that the IRS called you about a tax problem.

“They will send you a letter, first of all,” he said.

The second was the expectation for payment via Apple gift cards. As pointed out above, no legitimate agency would ask for that type of payment, he said.

The third was the email address which, despite the official-sounding “IRS@” title continued with a common dot-com domain. Obviously, Murdock said, the IRS would have a dot-gov domain.

It doesn’t end there.

A growing type of scam, being actively reported in Faulkner and Pulaski counties, is the “grandson in jail” scam.

Here a caller claims to represent a grandchild who is in trouble in some other - somewhat distant - town, and needs money for bail, or a lawyer, or both. (The caller will sometimes even pretend to be the grandchild, apparently having found enough information on social media to maintain the ruse.)

The grandparent gets a call from either someone pretending to be the grandchild or representing the grandchild - a lawyer or schoolmate for example. The caller will say it is an emergency, jail will often be invoked, as will the need for bail or lawyer expenses. Preying upon the grandparents’ instincts, the caller will then ask, again, for money via a gift card, or even to have the money wired to them in order to end the grandchild’s plight.

This one is fairly straightforward, Murdock said. If you get a call like this, and you’re worried it is legitimate, get a call-back number and do some work on your own. A call to a jail or police department to find out if a grandchild has been arrested is an easy way to check, and for that matter calling the Clinton police would not be out-of-order before sending any money, he said.

The latter advice applies to all sort of scam attempts.

“If you think it’s a scam, just call us,” Murdock said, adding a second thing to watch out for when dealing with out-of-the-ordinary calls and requests, especially when wealth is assure by following the instructions.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

Other cautions included not, for any reason, giving account numbers or codes to strangers. This is echoed on several consumer information websites, including the Federal Trade Commision alerts at consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts which lists the latest scams, and the state Attorney General’s website arkansasag.gov/consumer-protection/common-scams