I am Jason Wood. I am running as a candidate for the Shirley School District Board of Directors. I am currently the Board President and have served on the board for the last five years. My initial year 2014, I was appointed by the board and then elected in 2015 by popular vote of the community. I am a graduate of Shirley High School and a Shirley resident in the same house I grew up in. While on the board my attendance record is 60-plus meetings and only four missed meetings (due to family obligations). Below are a few results of those meetings:

Balanced the budget- revenue now exceeds expenditures; increased test scores across the board; 53% of high school students showed average or high growth in English; 59% of high school students showed average or high growth in Reading; 59% of high school students showed average or high growth in Science; 61% of high school student showed average or high growth in math; 75% of elementary students showed average or high growth in English; 80% of elementary students showed average or high growth in Reading; 63% of elementary students showed average or high growth in Science; 80% of elementary students showed average or high growth in math; Student enrollment is now stable at 356.

I am married to my lovely wife Stephanie Wood whom works for Baptist Health Physical Therapy in Fairfield Bay, and we have two boys, Joshua and Colby, who have attended Shirley all their lives.

I ask that you please allow me to serve our Community and School District and Vote for experience and dedication this 2019 Shirley School Board election year.