Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc. (BMRHC) was established in May 1994. A group of residents from Searcy County saw the need for health care services and wrote a grant application requesting funding from Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA), a department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The group received funding on the second application, to open a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), to provide primary health care services to residents of Searcy County.

Staff and physicians have the same heart and dedication to help serve patients today, as the founders did 25 years ago. Dr. Larry Jennings has served as the Medical Director for 24 years. Debbie Ackerson has served as the CEO since June 2017. Charlie Reece currently serves as the Board of Directors Chairman.

Since inception, BMRHC has expanded services to nine counties: Searcy, Van Buren, Conway, Newton, Carroll, Marion, Madison, Stone, and Boone. BMRHC operates eleven medical clinics and four dental clinics, and provides Behavioral Health and Transportation services. BMRHC is celebrating 25 years of serving communities in Northwest and North Central Arkansas.